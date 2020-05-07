15 minutes. The private sector of the United States (USA) lost 20,236,000 jobs in April due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This was stated on Wednesday by ADP, one of the largest payroll processing and human resources management companies in the country, in its monthly employment report.

The figure is the highest on record since these reports began to be published in 2002. It is well ahead of the second worst month reported, February 2009, which saw the destruction of 834,665 jobs in full swing. of the previous economic crisis.

The study published this Wednesday points to the services sector as the most affected, with more than 16 million lost jobs. In addition, 4,229,000 jobs related to the production of goods and raw materials have been destroyed.

The ADP numbers show the worrying rate of job destruction in the US since the start of the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 in mid-March.

Unemployment and pandemic

As reported by the Labor Department last Thursday, more than 3.8 million people applied – the week that ended on April 25 – for unemployment benefit benefits. Thus, according to official data, there are already about 30 million people who have done so since the start of the crisis.

The figure disclosed last week was, however, somewhat lower than the 4.42 million requests for this benefit registered in the previous week.

The average number of requests for the first four weeks of April, which gives a better idea of ​​the market trend, fell from 5.79 million to 5.03 million.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Wednesday more than 3.58 million cases of COVID-19 in the world. Deaths total 247,503.

According to WHO statistics, the number of new infections per day remains stable at around 80,000 cases a day. Despite the reduction of infections in Europe, the most affected region, they continue to increase in America.