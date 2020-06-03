As a consequence of the worsening of the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil, micro and small commercial establishments were greatly affected. After all, most of them rely on the day-to-day movement to survive and, in view of the quarantine, their flow of clients was suddenly interrupted. Thinking about this challenging scenario, Gustavo Cury, CEO of Superare, developed the campaign “Adopt a Commerce” (www.adoteumcomercio.com.br).

“We developed the tool in house, which is free of charge, in order to bring together micro and small businesses on the web, so that customers can consult products and services available within a radius of up to 5 km. The idea is to order delivery, ready delivery or even to get to the establishment on foot. Deliverers, in turn, can also reach customers easily. Therefore, the purpose is to make the economy revolve within the neighborhood itself “, explains Cury.

Registration on the platform is simple, fast and secure, as it only requires the name of the trade, your contacts and some images. The user, when entering the site, clicks on ‘see establishments’ and has immediate access to the businesses already registered and that are located nearby. The initiative also allows partners to join the team to support these entrepreneurs.

The tool’s geolocation technology allows the idea to spread throughout Brazil and even the world. As it is not known, for sure, when the pandemic will end, it is a good opportunity to introduce this sector of the economy to the online environment in an organized manner and with a long-term perspective. The consumer culture in the neighborhood also tends to intensify, based on a change of mindset that humanity itself is facing as a result of the life transformation imposed by Covid-19.

In a recent survey released by fintech BizCapital, about 30% of a universe of a thousand micro and small entrepreneurs, whose annual turnover corresponds to up to R $ 4.8 million, has already lost between 80% and 100% of its turnover in the second half of March. Another third had their revenues reduced between 40% and 80%. This reveals that more than half of the interviewees had their turnover reduced by half. “Many trends experienced in this pandemic are here to stay and this is fantastic. Technology is undoubtedly one of the main allies in this regard”, concludes the campaign’s creator, Gustavo Cury.

