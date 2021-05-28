Adolis García stole the show and a home run too

The Cuban guy Adolis Garcia I know stole a home run against the Seattle Mariners and showed that he doesn’t just hit the MLB.

Garcia sports an extremely strong physique that is more profiled to be a first baseman or designated hitter, however, it is a case that the Texas Rangers should not consider.

Adolis Garcia Above that he has 15 home runs and is tied for the lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and has been the spark plug of the Texas Rangers, he also shines on the defensive stealing home runs.

Through the Rangers vs. Mariners game, Mitch Haniger thought he had one more home run on his list, but Adolis Garcia surprised them with an impressive jump to get the ball before it became a home run on the MLB.

Here the video:

The great robbery of José Adolis García. 🥶🥶🥶 IT MULTIPLIES! 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/RxXrve1OLX – MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) May 28, 2021

Little by little this boy is becoming the face of the Rangers, the departure of Elvis Andrus meant a new stage for said franchise that is in reconstruction mode and in several seasons great things can be expected for Jose Adolis García in the MLB.