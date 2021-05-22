Adolis García left the Houston Astros lying on the ground with a beastly home run

The Cuban guy Adolis Garcia left the Houston Astros on the ground with a poisonous home run in the MLB 2021.

Through a heart-stopping game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, Adolis Garcia he had to put the lock on the game with a two-run homer in the 10th inning.

The Astros left their trust in the hands of Dominican pitcher Brysn Abreu, who was committed to that inning to end the game.

However, a Rangers runner reached first and later the Cuban Adolis Garcia He did not forgive a spike inside and deposited it on the other side of the fence, this being the one of the race the one of the tie and the one to win for the Texas Rangers.

Adolis Garcia He has stood out as a top home runner in the American league, this being his first season established in the major leagues after trying to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals and this decided that in good time to the MLB It didn’t seem stable however the Texas Rangers decided to give it a try and are enjoying the rewards.

If he continues to hit this way, he is sure to go to the all-star game for the first time in his career and a new chapter of his professional life will begin MLB with a team that is in the rebuilding; what you mean, this could be the next face of the team after the departure of players like Elvis Andrus, among others.