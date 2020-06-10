Related news

The Ibex 35 has been rotated in the face of resistance that represents 50 percent of the entire decline since the March lows and due to altitude sickness and now we must know if this correction is going to go further. There have been 1,500 points of uploads without collecting benefits and today’s session will be key to answering questions.

And despite having seen the Nasdaq 100 above 10,000 points yesterday, we cannot say that the correction has already finished because the feeling of investors is that the market needs new money to renew the one with significant capital gains.

But regardless of what happens, and beyond the director values Of the Spanish index that would be those that continue pulling the selective, we also have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) Adolfo Domínguez: Yesterday it closed at the highs of the session, with a significant volume and at the highs of the previous session, so if we see prices above 5.4 euros, we will be faced with a new signal to enter the value. The problem will be in the placement of the protection stop that must be placed at remote levels, which forces us to enter with little to then increase the position, especially if it reconquers 6.2 euros.

2) Naturgy: All set to break the 18 euros on the rise. The volume is high and it is capturing the attention of long-term investors so it cannot escape us, both in the short and long term. In addition, we can have the protection stop very tight to yesterday’s lows.

3) Realia: Another of the values ​​with a plug in the 0.766 euros that wants to burst and we will have to be very attentive to it. The stop somewhat far away so I choose to enter partially waiting to see prices above 0.8 euros to increase positions.

4) Electric Network: Value with a significant resistance at 17.10 euros, which is also breaking and cannot escape us if this occurs. With a protection stop at 16.40 euros, it presents a good risk-benefit ratio and if the market stops correcting, it can break perfectly in today’s session.

Evolution of the actions under monitoring

Eduardo Bolinches