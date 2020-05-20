The group Adolfo Domínguez will activate a new Employment Regulation File (ERTE) that will affect a total of 896 employees, 84% of the workforce, within the framework of the “gradual and staggered” opening of its stores, in order to gradually incorporate its employees as the company recovers its activity in each area of ​​Spain.

The new ERTE will be applied between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, once the one presented last March expires on June 30 due to force majeure after declaring the state of alarm, as explained to Europa Press in sources from the Galician company, which have specified that The new ERTE is preventive in nature and has been requested for objective reasons given the drop in consumption.

This plan, as explained by the Galician firm, has been undertaken in a “responsible, orderly manner and in accordance with the provisions of labor regulations.”

In this sense, the company has highlighted that the measure allows regulating the situation on the part of the employees until June 30, 2021. The firm will be able to incorporate its professionals in a “gradual and controlled” manner with the gradual recovery of its activity .

At this time, lThe brand keeps 64 of its 391 stores open worldwide, specifically in Spain, Portugal, France, Japan, China, Chile, Costa Rica and Australia. In Spain, the group’s phased plan to reopen includes both stores at street level (30 today), as well as its spaces in shopping centers and El Corte Inglés.

The next stage of reopening of the firm will be activated from May 25, as the containment of the pandemic evolves in each of the Spanish provinces. The revival of the brand’s international stores, which already represent 52% of its commercial network, is carried out following the instructions of the local authorities.

“We gradually reactivate our activity in central stores and services to respond to the new economic and consumer reality generated after the coronavirus crisis. Each reopening allows us to gradually reincorporate more professionals to their normal activities, “explained the company’s CEO, Antonio Puente.

CCOO does not sign the ERTE

For its part, CCOO has confirmed that it has not initialed this regulatory file, since it considers that the company’s claims do not meet the criteria demanded by the union.

Specifically, it has indicated that they are “especially” concerned with how the measures can be met Preventive measures established by the health authority or that the ERTE is not rotating, leaving part-time contracts unprotected throughout their duration, which would only charge a benefit of 70% of the contribution base.

CCOO has also expressed concern that the fashion firm has not “even” considered the request to supplement the unemployment benefit of those affected.

The union has noted that have “been proactive” in the negotiation presenting documents and approaches in each of the meetings. “None was heard and in this situation it is impossible to sign any agreement, since the management’s intention is to act as a steamroller and that we accept all its measures without discussion,” he stressed.