Adolfo and Ximbinha put Barça in the grand final

03/27/2021 at 22:57 CET

The FC Barcelona obtained with deserved the pass to the final of the Glass of Spain thanks to their hard-working triumph this Saturday in the semifinals against Levante 3-6.

LEV

FCB

LIFT UD, 3

(1 + 2): Fede (p.), Maxi Rescia, Rubi Lemos, Gallo (1), Esteban Cejudo -five starting-, Rafa Usín, Jorge Santos, Mario Rivillos, Marc Tolrà, Roger Serrano and Pedro Toro (1) .

FC BARCELONA, 6

(0 + 6): Dídac Plana (p.), Marcenio, Matheus, Dyego, Ferrao -five starting-, Aicardo, Daniel, Ximbinha (2), Adolfo (3) and André Coelho (1).

REFEREES

Rodrigo Miguel and Rubén Sánchez-Molina (Castilian-La Mancha). They showed a yellow card to Gallo (0:56), Mario Rivillos (26:05), Esteban Cejudo (30:45), from Levante UD; and Ximbinha (4:46), Daniel (4:57), Dyego (24:43) and coach Andreu Plaza (28:50), from FC Barcelona.

GOALS

1-0, Marcenio, in own door (2:11); 1-1, Ximbinha (21:27); 2-1, Gallo (24:43); 2-2, André Coelho (26:06); 2-3, Adolfo (30:50); 3-3, Pedro Toro (32:40); 3-4, Ximbinha (33:48); 3-5, Adolfo (36:20); 3-6, Adolfo (39:57).

INCIDENTS

Second semi-final of the Spanish men’s futsal Cup played in front of 1,200 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

Ximbinha endorsed one of his best matches with two goals and Adolfo scored three (two in the goalkeeper-player defense) for a Barça that will be measured this Sunday at 8:45 p.m. in the final to Movistar Inter (beat Jimbee Cartagena 0-2).

The azulgrana box had needed penalties to beat ElPozo in the quarterfinals, while the Granota beat Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza 2-1.

The game could not have started worse for the current champion, since a throw-in deflected it to a goal in his goal Marcenio after two minutes when trying to clear. And it could be even worse, because Gallo immediately shot out in an excellent position.

Barça reacted with a deflected kick from Ferrao in the 4‘and a game that Daniel could not finish in the 7th minute just after a more than possible assignment to Dídac (the referees called a previous foul, but it seems they could be wrong).

From there those of Andreu Plaza were superior, but they ran into a sensational Fede who made sensational interventions to shots from Adolfo in 14 ‘, Ferrao in 18’ and Dyego in 19 ‘.

Dyego tries to outdo his former teammate Rivillos

| FCB

However, the brand new league leader also stretched out with enormous danger as in Maxi Rescia’s shot that deflected the Dídac post in 16 ‘and the Barcelona goalkeeper’s save against Esteban Cejudo in 18’.

And at the last second, the newcomer to the party André Coelho a missile was pulled from his sleeve that crashed into the pole. With 1-0 and with a great Maxi Rescia in the defense of Ferrao, Andreu Plaza’s men had 20 minutes to change the score.

Barça only needed 87 seconds to 1-1 on a sensational personal move by Ximbinha, who disguised himself as Ferrao to turn on a tile and put his toe in to get ahead of Fede’s exit.

Aicardo was able to score in a foul that touched the squad, but It was the Levante that went ahead again with a goal from Gallo on 25 ‘in a strategic action that the Blaugrana defended too calmly.

Gallo, face to face with Dídac

| FCB

After a shot to the post of Ferrao, Andreu Plaza also polished his ‘slate’ and André Coelho scored the 2-2 in the 26 ‘ with a kick to the squad after the ‘rehearsal’ to the post with which the first half was closed.

And history was repeated in the 31st minute in a foul on the edge of the area caused by Ximbinha that led to a hint due to Fede’s retention. And there the strategy of the Plaza-Miguel Andrés duo invented a ‘little leave’ of Dyego for Adolfo to sign the 2-3.

However, Levantine mobility is a martyrdom for Barça and an excellent first-touch attack allowed Pedro Toro to score 3-3 on goal in the 33rd minute.

Ferrao shoots out after turning with mastery

| FCB

Fede became great in a double action against Dyego and Ximbinha, but could not prevent a sensational attack with the same actors the former of Industries converted it in 3-4 six minutes from the end.

Diego Ríos gave the goalkeeper shirt to Gallo at 4:08 from the end and in the first play the best inferior defender on the planet appeared, an Adolfo who scored 3-5 to emulate Ximbinha’s ‘double’.

Barcelona’s fifth foul at 1:42 from the end gave more emotion to the final moments, but the defending inferiority of the reigning champions did not waver and even Adolfo finished his hat-trick with 3-6 three seconds from the end.