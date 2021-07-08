Adolescents reject ignorance more than the mask

Shutterstock / DisobeyArt ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uuVItzKnOE_TNyAqOTqyhw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ1Ni42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/6gSEwDlF0ddAzd_Xa6diJg–~B/aD02ODU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a4cf58dbfed84d7090b1146f6d13d7b2″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uuVItzKnOE_TNyAqOTqyhw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ1Ni42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/6gSEwDlF0ddAzd_Xa6diJg–~B/aD02ODU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a4cf58dbfed84d7090b1146f6d13d7b2″/>

Adolescents and young people are being stigmatized for having super contagious behaviors such as breaking the safety distance or not using the mask despite its obligation.

A scientific dissemination project in which more than 1,000 secondary and high school students have participated so far shows us that their attitude is more responsible than we assume.

The project Do masks really work? Let’s prove it! explains through a workshop the science behind a mask.

When it comes to viruses, size matters. In a mask, the physical process of filtration acts in the first place, and knowing why non-spun materials with microscopic pores are used in its preparation and why they have different efficacy helps to distinguish the times and places to use one or the other.

Another important detail: it is not the same to filter 5-micron drops as nano-sized aerosols. In both, SARS-CoV-2 roams indoors and is maintained and transmitted, so distance and ventilation also count.

The star experiment of the workshop is to see how a virus-containing sneeze is capable of destroying bacterial cells in a few hours. And that the mask, the distance and the ventilation affect the result. If, in addition, it is visualized how they manage to infect and the damage that viruses cause in our tissues through multimedia content, the impact is assured.

Mask, distance and ventilation. Knowing the why, the how appears, without forcing it.

Be part of the solution to avoid being the problem

But it’s not just about understanding science, students should tell it later. Through the audiovisual or graphic medium of their choice, they themselves become disseminators of what they have learned and decide what they consider important to communicate.

Teachers only have to request the workshop and what could imply a bias in the initial interest is minimized at the moment in which the recipients of the message become senders, protagonists of the communicative act.

This return exercise is what allows us to analyze and extract interesting points about what they perceive, what seems most important to them, how they communicate it and their forms of expression.

It matters not only what is said but how and to whom

What we have received from the nearly 1,000 students counts for much more than what they have learned. This material is very valuable because it helps scientists and disseminators to learn, directly from the recipients, how to improve the message and thus obtain communication tools to reach a population that is being stigmatized and usually resists generalist and paternalistic messages. If the problem is one of communication, give us clues to solve it.

Thus, working in their own way, they are closer to a proactive attitude in their dissemination work, let’s say that they relocate as part of the solution and not of the problem.

In turn, what is learned and told serves to promote critical thinking in a population susceptible to receiving erroneous messages or lacking scientific validation.

Telling science is understanding and enjoying it

We were very pleasantly surprised by the response to the contest to become disseminators. Despite the workload that the students of these courses usually have, they have taken time to elaborate proposals of all kinds: some more serious, others very funny, some simpler, others very elaborate … We have been able to perceive through them the motivation to transmit the learning of the workshop.

The format has been varied, short videos such as Tik-Tok, other longer (even scripted!), Graphic formats such as posters or more academic works in the form of presentations with which we would have enjoyed listening to their defense. There is no predominant format, but, having freedom to express themselves, each group has worked in a relaxed way.

What is perceived in everyone, especially in the videos, is that they have enjoyed the process. And if, as the work shows, they have learned and apply it in their day-to-day lives, this project will have fulfilled its objective. The winning works have been exhibited on social networks and can also be seen on the CIB Margarita Salas outreach channel. Their work as disseminators is now a reality.

The satisfaction survey carried out shows us that 97.3% of the participants claim to have learned something and 93.1% give a grade to the workshop as a whole of 7 or higher, on a scale of 1 to 10. With respect to contest, 72% liked it and of the remaining 28% only 13.3% disliked it enough to eliminate it. In general, the vast majority of responses are positive and, most importantly, 93.7% would recommend the activity.

Finally, we have collected suggestions for improvement for future workshops and what has been most insisted on, as expected, is that it had been developed in person.

The role of science and the importance of transmitting it

Teachers are essential in the training of our students, adolescents and young people who will decide in the very near future the policies of our country. Since regulated education is the primary basis for acquiring knowledge, the use of closer channels to communicate contributes to facilitating the learning of science. Also to modify behaviors by assuming in a more direct way a responsibility that has been asked of all of us and that has had a highly variable response in all segments of the population.

It is important to know in order to decide and act.

The project is financed by the Fundación General CSIC within the program Cuenta la Ciencia and is developed in the form of a workshop from the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center of the CSIC until next December.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, or receive funding from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.