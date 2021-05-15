Adolescents could begin to be vaccinated in July in Spain

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Spain is progressing at a good pace, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health. This Friday he hit another acceleration until he reached almost 7 million citizens immunized with the complete guideline, 14.7% of the population.

Many communities such as Madrid, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Castilla y León or Asturias have already advanced that in June will begin to vaccinate age groups between 40 and 49 years and some have even gone further by predicting that they may also start with the 30 to 39 year old group.

This week, the Prime Minister announced the arrival of more than 13 million of Pfizer doses for the month of June, good news that makes some communities think that in the month of July they could begin to immunize younger groups, which would include teenagers.

This has been assured this week by the deputy director general of Health Promotion and responsible for the vaccination process of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carmen Cabezas. In an interview with RAC1, Cabezas has assured that from his department they trust that they will be able to start vaccinating the 40-49 age group from mid-June.

Right after, already in July, the vaccination of all the elderly will be opened 16 years and up to 39 who have not yet been immunized because they belong to other groups – risk groups, health workers, teachers …-.

Although it remains to be defined if there will be age groups in that band, Cabezas has pointed out that Catalonia could do it with a “generalized” call in which an age criterion is no longer followed. In other words, an 18-year-old and a 34-year-old could be vaccinated at the same time.

In this sense, Cabezas explained that this has been done in some countries, since, on the one hand, they are ages with less possibilities of hospitalization and on the other, they are bands in which it costs more to obtain high vaccination coverage.

Currently, the pfizer vaccine is authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for over 16 years old, while you are studying administering this serum in children between 12 and 15 years of age.