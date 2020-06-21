Adobe will adopt an aggressive strategy by continuously advising users to uninstall Flash Player from their computers before December 31, 2020, at which time this technology will no longer have official support.

For many years we have known that Flash Player has an expiration date, specifically at the end of this year, and although most browsers no longer use it, it is true that even on older computers some users may have this technology installed. Now from ZDNet they report that Adobe is going to ask you to uninstall Flash at the end of the year and it will do so with a curious and aggressive strategy through a pop-up window.

One of the reasons that Adobe has decided to cut sharply any support with Flash later this year is for security reasonsGiven that cyber criminals have been taking advantage of all the vulnerabilities of this technology for many years to endanger millions of computers around the world.

This notice movement has been announced in a new Flash Player support page and that Adobe has published a few days ago, preparing the end of support for this technology. which will end on December 31, 2020. Once that date arrives, not only will Adobe stop providing security updates for this technology, it will also remove all those Flash Player download links from your website.

The company has also clarified that Flash-based content will not be able to run in Adobe Flash Player after December 31, 2020, so they plan to include some line of code to prevent users from using this technology.

Adobe’s goal regarding this aggressive strategy is to get the largest number of users to uninstall Flash Player before December 31, and it would be recommended that you do not use this technology right now, because despite the fact that security updates continue to be supplied, attackers always manage to find new holes to endanger our teams.

