Currently there are a large number of games and applications of all kinds and colors in Google Play Store, like the one that allows you create your own deepfakes or another with which translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo. However, in recent days the Google application store has finally seen the arrival of the definitive app to improve photographs, since the power of Photoshop is already on Android, and free of charge.

One of the latest releases in the Mountain View company’s app store is Adobe photoshop camera. It is an application that comes from the hand of Adobe, the creators of the Photoshop family. This free and smart camera app allows you to add the best filters and effects for your photos even before taking them. In addition, it has numerous lenses and filters inspired by well-known artists and influencers.

An app with which you won’t need the Photoshop version for the computer to touch up your photos and that it carries with Artificial Intelligence functions with which to take wonderful selfies and photos of a plate of food, scenes, etc. It should be noted that it also has quick touch-ups such as automatic tone and portrait control that allow you to create high-quality images with a simple touch or swipe.

In total the application has more than 80 custom filters, including features such as portrait, studio light, blossoming, pop style, spectrum, desynchronization, food, stage, natural skies, analog, night mode, comic skies, interstellar, Dreamcatcher, celestial, supersize, double exposure, prism , color echo, mixed media, blue skies, ingenuity, etc.

In addition, thanks to Artificial Intelligence you can take and edit images in real time. On the other hand, Adobe Photoshop Camera is also capable of an automatic tone in the images no extreme difference between areas of brightness and shadow, and can recommend effects depending on the content so that the user does not have trouble finding the right light or focus.

The application also has a series of functions, such as face light, which optimizes lighting and eliminates any sharp shadows, or the bokeh, face distance or face lighting. Adobe Photoshop Camera also offers a variety of influencer-inspired lenses and is an ideal app for quickly and easily capturing and sharing high-quality photos.

