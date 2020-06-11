Adobe has released the new mobile application Photoshop Camera, which allows you to directly apply more than 80 types of artistic filters Both to personalize portraits and landscapes.

Photoshop Camera, which was announced last year, already It can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play platforms for mobile devices with iOS and Android systems, respectively.

This application works as the Adobe image editor, and applies a series of effects directly from the mobile camera, thus allowing you to see the result in real time before capturing the photograph without needing to know how to use Photoshop, as explained on its Google Play.

Photoshop Camera incorporates Artificial Intelligence functions to automatically identify scenes and process them in real time, applying touch-ups automatically “without extreme differences” between highlights and shadows.

The more than 80 filters include a basic portrait mode and studio light mode, plus others with artistic styles: Flowering, Pop Style, Spectrum, Desynchronization, Food, Stage, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Mode, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Oversize, Double Exposure, Prism, Color Echo, Technique mixed, blue skies, wit, etc.

Some of the filters are inspired by the styles of social media ‘influencers’ or celebrities like Billie Eilish, while others automatically detect the sky and transform it into blue sky or space.

The app’s effects can be controlled through horizontal controls that allow you to modify the ‘bokeh’ effect and face lighting in portraits to eliminate shadows and reduce distortion.