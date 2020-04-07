Because many schools around the world have closed due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, Adobe has decided to give access to Creative Cloud programs temporarily for teachers and students to continue their studies at home. This will be granted until May 31, 2020 at no additional cost.

“Adobe also plays a vital role in schools, businesses and government agencies, and earlier this week we started offering 90-day free access to Adobe Connect, our web conferencing solution, until July 1, 2020. This offering provides to the users the possibility of joining meetings, trainings and virtual classrooms from the security of their homes, ”Adobe reported in an entry on its official blog.

In addition, free access will be given to the online training platform #AdobeEduca educators at this link and higher education and K-12 students – who currently use Creative Cloud applications available to students connecting through on-campus labs – at this link.

