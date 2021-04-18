Adobe Founder and PDF Creator, Charles Geschke, Passes Away | Technology

Charles Geschke, one of the pioneers of computing, leaves us. Co-founder of the Adobe company, He participated in the development of important applications such as Adobe Postcript, Photoshop, or the PDF format.

Along with John Warnock, Charles “Chuck” Geschke Fund founded one of the most important software companies in history, Adobe Inc, in 1982. He died last Friday in Los Altos (California), at the age of 81.

Charles Geschke is not your typical college genius who was barely in his twenties when he created his computer company, like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, for example. Geschke was 43 when he founded Adobe.

A university professor of mathematics in the early 1970s, it was a student of his who convinced him that computer science had a great future, so in 1972 he received a doctorate in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.

Geschke He went to work at the Xerox company that same year, in 1972, where he participated in the construction of one of the first mainframe computers.

There he met John Warnock, and together they developed a programming language that facilitated document development. Xerox did not want to publish it, so they left to found their own company, Adobe, in the Warnock garage, near a stream called Adobe Creek, in Los Altos, California, from which they took their name.

Chuck Geschke was directly involved in the development of Adobe PostScript, a software that allowed writing documents with the WYSIWYG technique (What You See Is What You Get), that is, What You See Is What You Get. In other words, documents were created exactly as they appeared on the printer or press.

Today all software works like this, but in the 1980s it was a revolution, catapulting Adobe software to fame.

As Head of Adobe Operations between 1986 and 1994, Chuck Chuck Geschke oversaw and participated to a greater or lesser extent in the creation of the PDF format, and such important software as Adobe Photoshop.

In 1992 he experienced one of the most dramatic moments of his life, when he was kidnapped for 4 days. The police released him after capturing the kidnapper who had come to collect the ransom.

Chuck Geschke was president of Adobe until 2000, and he remained on the board of directors until 2017. In 2008 Barack Obama awarded him the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

In the last year his health had declined. He passed away last Friday at 81 years of age.

Rest in peace one of the pioneers of informatics, who founded one of the world’s leading software companies and helped bring professional graphic design and text editing to the world.