admiration for the Seville of the Argentines and for Lopetegui

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the world, is a Sevilla fan led by Julen Lopetegui, with whom he has a great friendship: DT He sent him a video, something that is now customary, for completing 100 games at the club. There, Rafa confessed that he became a faithful follower of the coach.

Rafa Nadal sent a video to Lopetegui for completing 100 games at the club, (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

“I just wanted to congratulate you on this great year that you are doing. The end of the previous one was also spectacular and to me, who have seen almost all the matches, they make me enjoy a lot, “he confessed. In addition, he added that Sevilla is one of the teams that is clearer about what it plays and the values ​​it transmits. He ended with a greeting for the end of the season.

The Spanish coach received the message on a television program of the club itself where he answered his friend and did not leave aside his admiration: “Apart from being the best athlete in the history of Spain and one of the great examples worldwide, not only in sport, he always tries to improve and is extraordinary, being able to live with defeat and victory. He has overcome moments of injury and out of shape with elegance ”.

Julen Lopetegui coach of Sevilla. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

As you can tell, Julien is a huge Rafa fan not only in the game but in his personality. This is why in the preview of the final against Inter, in the last Europa League, he showed a video to his players where Nadal called them winners for having reached the decisive match. And I add: “He has already helped us lift the Europa League by surprising the players.”

