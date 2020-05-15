© Andrew Harrer / POOL

President Donald Trump.

As required by federal law, the Administration has presented a plan to a possible power transition next January, if the president Donald trump is defeated by Joe Biden in the November elections.

The United States presidential transition is the transfer of power from the incumbent president to the president-elect, during the period from Election Day in November (the first Tuesday after November 1) to the inauguration day, 20 The following January, the transfer process ends with a single act: the administration of the presidential oath of office.

A nine-page report on the plan was sent to two congressional committees Wednesday night.

The report states that the transition planning group is made up of a White House Transition Coordination Council (WHTCC) and an Agency Transition Directors Council (ATDC).

Transitional councils are required by federal law to appear six months before the election. This year’s presidential vote is scheduled for November 3.

The WHTCC would advise executive departments and agencies and the federal transition coordinator on a transition if presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the election. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will serve as WHTCC president and White House deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell as vice president, ATDC would coordinate the transition between the executive office and ensure that the federal government have a strategy to address challenges and inter-agency rotation. The Office of Administration and Budget recently ordered the agencies to assign directors to the ATDC.

Biden, once formally nominated at the Democratic Party convention this summer, will assign a representative to the group.

The Commerce Department building in Washington, D.C., will serve as the transition office. The agency is improving the space to prepare it for staff in September.

