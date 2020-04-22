The news that the Coliseum of Puerto Rico occupies the ninth position in sales among the best 100 arenas in the world, according to Pollstar magazine, came when the doors were already closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that success seems to be the stimulus for the general manager of the popularly known Choliseo, Eduardo Cajina, at a time when – without giving a specific figure – he projected million-dollar losses and anticipated that the ASM Global administration began to design plans on how the shows would take place once I know of the reopening.

“That magazine measures the numbers worldwide and we are from you to you with megacities, which triple the population of Puerto Rico and that what it projects at the market level is that Puerto Rico is a market that sells tickets, which is a solid market , and that helps us a lot to sell the venue ”, reacted the executive.

At the beginning of the stoppage of commercial activity on the Island, Cajina considered moving the shows of the first and third quarters of the year for the month of August, however, at this time, she recognizes that this is going to have to change again with the hope of being able to perform before the end of 2020.

“I am positive and I think that if the necessary measures are taken, both at a general level and we also, because perhaps we are not going to do the big events with 14 thousand and probably neither 12 nor 10 thousand people, but perhaps we do something smaller, everything it’s going to depend on how things turn out, ”he said, continuing to establish that the administration’s priority is to protect the safety of employees, artists, production technicians and the public.

At the moment the coliseum has not had any cancellations in the events announced before the quarantine, but postponements, but the cancellation of events completely paralyzed the generation of income, which translates into immediate losses. Currently about 15 of the 47 full-time employees of the coliseum have already exhausted their vacations and are unemployed. That amount will increase as other employees use up their vacation days.

“Being able to quantify (the losses) and give an exact number is complicated. But it is a lot of money, we could be talking about millions ”, he warned about the loss of income.

The entertainment industry, although it is one of great economic movement, is seen as one of the last that it would open once commercial activity is restored, a reality that does not surprise him, he said. “Our industry is not one that has a priority, although entertainment and what it represents for people’s mental health is very important, but I am clear that the issue will be staggered.”

Among the possibilities that the firm ASM Global, which manages the coliseum, and the Convention District, are beginning to consider for a transition while mass events are normalizing, he mentioned the limitation of public, the free distribution of hand sanitizer at the entrances and possibly also masks.

“I think we are going to have to be part of that solution if we want to start, and if at some point they have to give away masks, that is something that will be considered, both by us and by the different productions that are also interested in that its artists perform, and entertainment, which is live music continues, “he said.

