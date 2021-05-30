Adjustments the Mavericks must make to beat the Clippers

The Dallas mavericks gave an important game to Los Angels clippers, as the first-round series between the two teams is now at 2-1.

4- Create situations for Luka’s teammates to get involved in the game.

The Dallas mavericks They operate with a heliocentric offensive that revolves around Doncic. The Slovenian is the Mavs’ offense, and in Games 1 and 2, he burned the entire Clippers squad.

3- Adapt to the small ball lineup of the Clippers.

One of the most necessary tactics used by the Clippers to maximize his offense was to go small. When they did that in Game 3, it seemed like the Mavs seemed misplaced for a while. Carlisle needs to find an answer to this.

2- Limit Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

For now, this series has focused on the superstars. For the Clippers, Leonard and George have been huge the last three games.

George was fantastic, mostly in the second quarter, while Leonard was spectacular throughout the game. This can’t keep happening for the Mavs, particularly if their role players are working.

1- Have the same confidence that is the first two games.

A game in the playoffs it can greatly influence any team that advances. Take the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series. After that game, the Bucks didn’t look back and played confidently throughout the series, leading to a sweep.