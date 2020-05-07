Banco do Brasil closes this Thursday, the 7th, the results season of the big publicly traded banks by announcing net profit of R $ 3.395 billion in the first quarter, down 20.1% compared to the same period last year. The institution followed the private peers and reinforced the provisions for bad debts, called PDDs, anticipating the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, which pulled the results down. Compared to the previous three months, profit shrank 26.6%.

BB set up R $ 2.04 billion in provisions in the first quarter to anticipate the covid-19. Of the total, it was R $ 1.17 billion in the individual segment, R $ 824 million for the corporate portfolio and R $ 46 million in agribusiness. According to the bank, the reinforcement was “prudential” in view of the “current challenging scenario for the entire system”.

Also in line with private peers, BB decided to suspend the performance projections expected for 2020. “The corporate projections for the year 2020 were suspended due to the high volatility and uncertainty environment resulting from the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has required frequent updates of scenarios and assumptions, making it difficult to build accurate estimates “, explains the bank, in a report accompanying its financial statements.

If, on the one hand, the coronavirus made profit drop, on the credit side BB managed to grow its portfolio again. In the expanded concept, the bank’s loan balance was R $ 725.132 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 6.5% over the previous three months. In one year, it grew 5.8%.

The impulse for credit came, mainly, from the legal entity amid the rush of companies for liquidity in the crisis. Loans to this public grew 12.4% at the end of March compared to December and 5.9% in one year. In individuals, increases of 1.5% and 8.6% were recorded, respectively.

The reinforcement of provisions due to the pandemic was reflected in the institution’s profitability, which had been improving until then as a result of the bank’s strategy of operating in better margin segments. The return on average equity in the market criterion, called RSPL by BB, fell to 12.5% ​​in the first quarter from 17.7% in the previous one. In the adjusted concept, the indicator was 10.5% against 14.7%, respectively.

BB closed March with a net worth of R $ 112.315 billion, 6.9% higher in one year. In relation to the previous three months, it rose 3.5%.

In total assets, BB reached R $ 1.580 trillion in assets, an increase of 4.2% in one year, driven by the increase in credit amid the covid-19 crisis. Before the immediately previous quarter, it increased by 7.6%.