It is estimated that, on average, it takes a human being about 21 days to adjust to a new daily routine.

Several studies reaffirm that the new normal will not be fully established in months, possibly years

According to Worldometers, there are already more than 8.2 million positive cases of COVID-19 in the world

The international market is now concerned with only one thing: the return to the streets. In establishments like Chili’s, efforts are being made to publicize the measures that will be adopted in the new normal to protect employees and consumers. Within the banking sector, companies are designating new service hours for individuals. And in almost all industries, the cost of this transition can be very high for multiple agents.

But the challenge of the new normality does not only affect brands. Also the public begins to think about how to face the return in the middle of the pandemic. The LATimes says that people with diseases like diabetes face a very dark picture if they must be exposed. According to the European Union, government control can lead to human rights violations. And overall, according to the BBC, the mental health of almost everyone has been badly affected.

It is precisely from this context that it becomes necessary that individuals also have an adaptation strategy to the new normality. Otherwise, they are always at risk of experiencing both mental and physical risks in a reality where the virus has not yet been defeated, but people must be on the streets. In this sense, the HOGO brand points out that there are five things that can be done for a healthier transition to this stage:

Resuming usual hours in the new normal

Many people radically changed their daily routine, from the time they get up to when they eat. These changes have already created a very different rhythm of life from that which is going to be felt in the new normality. Trying to adjust to a new schedule overnight is one of the most frustrating experiences that can occur during the pandemic. So it is very important that people take small steps to start adjusting in the future.

Avoid being awake late at night

A good part of the people who remained in quarantine the last few weeks radically changed their daily routine. As there was no longer a need to report to the office, many people decided to go through their schedules. So not only did he wake up later, but he would also sleep much more at night. In order to cope with the new normal, it is crucial that people begin to correct their sleep routines so that adaptation is faster.

Walking or exercising in the new normal

Unfortunately, the Great Encierro fostered a very sedentary lifestyle. This means that many people are no longer used to even moving from their home to their office. In the new normal there will probably be much more physical activity than in these months. So, to avoid setbacks, it’s worth starting to regain your condition. This will not only help people to overcome their day to day, but it will also improve general health.

Recover good eating habits

Another great consequence of the quarantine seems to have been the popularization of terrible food decisions. Since people are at home, a much more flexible space than the office, they can eat almost all the time. Not only that, but the strain and stress of the pandemic could have led people to overeat certain foods. For the new normal, it will be necessary to start eating a much healthier diet.

Organize the return to the new normal

Perhaps the most crucial advice that can be given is to prioritize order and a methodical return to the new normal. The process can be stressful and anxiety generating. However, it is not necessary that all the pressure falls on people the day before leaving home. A good idea is to start detecting what needs you may have for this new stage of daily life. And, even if you don’t see an end on the horizon, start preparing for that day.

