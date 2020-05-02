Runners, cyclists and surfers from all over Spain left their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks, after the government started easing rigid social restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In Madrid, cyclists and skaters traveled the wide avenues of the city. Barcelona beach was full of runners, while surfers and stand-up paddleboarders enjoyed the waves.

“We are reaping the rewards of sacrifices we made during these long weeks,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who, however, emphasized that with the country reopening, people will need to show self-control and personal responsibility to minimize the risk any resurgence of the disease.

“Until we have a vaccine, there will be new outbreaks. The most important thing is to ensure that these outbreaks do not put pressure on our national health system,” he said at a news conference, adding that it will be mandatory to wear masks in public transport from the next Monday.

Struck by one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the world, Spain imposed a strict quarantine in March, confining the majority of the population at home. Sports and recreational walks were prohibited.

(by Nathan Allen and Graham Keeley)

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

