Aleksander Kokorin, companion of Adil Rami in the Socchi of the Russian League, he has revealed the intimate confessions of the former central defender of Valencia and Seville regarding his sexual relations with his former partner, the actress Pamela Anderson. « Rami and Pamela Anderson did it twelve times every night, » he said on a YouTube channel.

«Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson». In these terms, striker Aleksandr Kokorin, Adil Rami’s partner in the PFC Sochi of the Russian Premier League, has expressed himself on the YouTube channel of the Ukrainian soccer player Alexander Aliyev.

Naturally everyone was interested in what their relationship was like in bed. Rami says that Pamela Anderson was the best woman in her life, and that he and Pamela did it twelve times a night, « Kokorin revealed in a statement collected by Sport Express.

Adil Rami, former defender of Valencia and Seville, and Pamela Anderson, 18 years older than the footballer, and who became the most famous Beach Watcher ‘in history, broke their relationship in 2019 with accusations of the actress’s infidelity to the footballer, whom she accused of being a « narcissist », a monster and a sociopath ».

Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson, at an awards ceremony. (.)

During their romantic relationship, Pamela Anderson went on to confess that « I like Rami to cook me dressed as a sexy maiden. »

In his presentation with the Russian Sochi Adil Rami was not shy about making fun of her ex-partner’s breasts: « World champion Adil Rami brought the best of Pamela Anderson to Russia. »