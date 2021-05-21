Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be responsible for ‘Batgirl’

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, responsible for ‘Black’, ‘Gangsta’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ or the first episode of the future series about ‘Ms. Marvel ‘from Marvel Studios, will be in charge of directing the film of’Batgirl‘that DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are developing for distribution through HBO Max.

As previously announced, the film will feature a script written by Christina Hodson, responsible for the scripts for ‘Bumblebee’, ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ or the ‘The Flash’ movie that already Ezra Miller is filming under Andy Muschietti.

For now, no specific details about this project have transpired that will be produced by Kristin Burr, responsible for that ‘Cruella’ that Disney will release worldwide next week.