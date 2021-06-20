Adidas would launch Gucci-inspired Real Madrid collection

Adidas, one of the most important brands in sport, prepares a special surprise for its fans and it would be nothing less than the hand of Real Madrid, one of the most important teams in the Spanish and world La Liga.

According to information from the “Footy Headlines” portal, the brand with the three stripes plans to combine the world of football with the world of fashion, as it would prepare a collection inspired by the Gucci brand, using the Real Madrid crest, which would be released for the 2022-23 season.

The design of the clothes would be following the famous pattern that Gucci has presented in different of its garments, but instead of carrying the logo of the Italian firm, it would be the Real Madrid crest that would appear in the design.

The first model of which a small “taste” could be obtained would be in navy blue, with white details. Although in “Footy Headlines” he points out that they could also be launched in different colors.

Although there is still no exact date for the launch of this new clothing line, it is expected that it will be in early 2022 when the products will hit the market.

Photo: Footy Headlines

