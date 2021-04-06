Adidas sells pink Bad Bunny sneakers; sell out in minutes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

This Tuesday Adidas put on sale the pink tennis shoes that it made in collaboration with the singer Bad Bunny, it took a few minutes for the line to be exhausted.

It is the Forum 84BB model in pink, which went on the market with a price of 3,999 pesos but is already sold out, according to the Adidas site.

Also known as the Bad Bunny Pink Easter Egg, there is no statement from the sportswear firm about whether it will launch a new production.

Although they are already sold out, the tennis shoes can be purchased on other platforms but at high prices. In StockX they are offered at 600 dollars, that is, 12 thousand Mexican pesos.

The Puerto Rican singer was in charge of designing the tennis line, which was previously presented in brown.

It is not the first time that the Puerto Rican interpreter collaborates with a shoe brand. At the end of last year he signed an agreement with Crocs to create his own sandal design.