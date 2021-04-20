Adidas relaunches “Impossible Is Nothing” with Beyoncé and a Mexican soccer player

Above all, the new Adidas campaign aims to inspire and empower others with this collection of very human stories. Every video and every character is a powerful demonstration of what optimism can accomplish.

In addition, with this campaign Adidas makes other announcements:

– They made a commitment that by 2024 they will have eliminated virgin polyester and they will only use recycled polyester in all of the company’s products.

– On the subject of inclusion, Adidas extended adidas contract with UEFA to the Champions League and the Eurocup Female.

– They are also planning the launch of potential 3D printed midsoles with 4D4WD and the next products in collaboration with Allbirds.