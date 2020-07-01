© Provided by the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The director of human resources at sportswear giant Adidas resigned Tuesday, following criticism from several employees, who believe the company has not encouraged diversity in its workforce.

Karen Parkin’s resignation came after a group of black employees urged the Adidas supervisory board to investigate the executive, for her strategy to address racial issues in the workplace.

In addition, employees have pressured the Herzogenaurach, Germany company to open a public channel to anonymously report any problem of racism.

In mid-June, The Wall Street Journal was the first outlet to report on the demands of black employees.

« I am deeply committed to our goals of creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable company, » Parkin, a board member, said in a statement. “Although we have made progress in many areas, there is much more work to do. However, it has become clear to me that, to unify the organization, it will be better for me to withdraw and pave the way for a change. ”

Igor Landau, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas AG, said in a statement that Parkin’s decision reflects his belief that new leadership in the area of ​​human resources « will generate the fastest advance Adidas needs at this time. »

Following protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, of which four MInneapolis agents, Adidas, are accused, like other companies, they turned to social media to show support for racial equity.

But employees at Adidas and other companies, such as Amazon, have accused them of hypocrisy, noting that their own workforces lack diversity.

Following criticism, Adidas announced that it would invest $ 120 million in initiatives focused on ending racial injustice and supporting black communities in the United States until 2025.

Among other initiatives, he promised that a minimum of 30% of all new positions – internal and external – would be filled by black and Latino talent.