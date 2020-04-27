The global crisis caused by the coronavirus also wreaks havoc on large companies. The two giants of sport do not escape it, Nike and Adidas. This latest sports firm has announced its collapse in terms of benefits during the first quarter of 2020 due to the global health alert by Covid-19. The German clothing and footwear manufacturer posted a net attributable profit of € 31m at closing, which is equivalent to a 95.1% drop compared to its result for the same period in 2019.

In addition, it warns that its second quarter results may show an even greater deterioration due to the adverse impact of the Great Seclusion, which maintains closed more than 70% of the German firm’s stores worldwide. Adidas sales between January and March 2020 reached 4,753 million euros, 19.2% less than in the first quarter of 2019, including a decrease of 20.1% in the turnover of the Adidas brand, to 4,269 million, and 11.4% in Reebok, to 372 million.

By region, the sales of the German company fell a 44.7% in Asia Pacific, up to 1,184 million euros, since it was the region most affected by closings during the quarter, while in Europe, Adidas revenues fell 8%, to 1,426 million, and in America they grew 3.8%, to 1,201 million.

At the end of the quarter, Adidas had liquidity in the amount of 1,975 million euros, of which two thirds is directly accessible by remaining in Adidas AG, while the the company’s net debt was 570 million euros, compared to the positive balance of 908 million the previous year, despite help from the German government.

Words from the CEO

“Our first-quarter results speak to the seriousness of the challenges that the coronavirus outbreak poses even for healthy companies,” stated Adidas CEO, Kasper Rorsted, when presenting the quarterly accounts of the multinational, which anticipates an even more significant impact of the pandemic on its accounts for the second quarter.

The multinational of the ‘three bands’ indicates that, as a result of the closure of more than 70% of its stores, it expects the drop in its results to be even more pronounced in the second quarter, when it calculates that its sales could be even more than 40% below the figure for the same period in 2019 and even record a negative operating result. “Despite the current situation, I am confident of the attractive long-term prospects for Adidas. We are well positioned as a global company with strong brands, “concluded Kasper Rorsted.