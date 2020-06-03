Mesut Ozil You will lose around 3.5 million of fixed income that you had for years. And is that Adidas has decided to break with the German soccer player of Arsenal for his controversial private life, the public image he gives on his social networks, and his friendship with Erdogan, President of Turkey. Obviously, the former Real Madrid player may sign for a sports brand other than the German one, but the economic and marketing blow is important.

As published by the Bild newspaper, Adidas has decided not to renew Ozil’s contract, which will not wear the boots of that brand from next summer either. It was in 2013, as a Real Madrid player, when the talented attacker traded Nike for the signature of the three stripes, with which he has been linked for seven years. However, in recent times Ozil has been involved in controversial and thorny sports episodes.

One of them is his close relationship with Erdogan, President of Turkey whom he usually sees when he travels to his country of origin and who was even present at his wedding with Amine Gulse. In addition, when criticism comes, Ozil does not usually bite his tongue and stars in controversies in social networks and the media that Adidas does not like.

More controversy

His last departure was in December, when he criticized the silence of Muslims before allegations of abuse widespread against human rights in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, where there are a million Muslims held in reeducation camps according to various NGOs. Some controversial statements that did not like anything in China and that for example led to the video game Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 to eliminate its player.

More recently, Ozil was one of the players in the Arsenal that did not reject a pay cut due to the coronavirus, thus arousing the anger and anger of many Gunner fans. With all this on the scale, Adidas has decided not to offer a new contract to the German, who for the moment loses those 3.5 kilos per year until he reaches an agreement with another sports firm.