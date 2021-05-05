Adidas auction Reebok brand, dispute with China could dampen Asian interest: sources

By Arno Schuetze, Kane Wu and Pamela Barbaglia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Sporting goods maker Adidas has launched the sale of its Reebok brand at an auction that could be affected by a political dispute over possible forced labor in the western region of Xinjiang, three sources told Reuters.

Adidas bought the American brand for $ 3.8 billion in 2006 to compete with rival Nike. But its poor performance prompted investors to call for the sale of the brand, which is now expected to fetch just about 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion).

Adidas has requested that first round bids be submitted next week and expects Anta Sports and Li Ning from China to make proposals, with Fila and Wolverine also bidding, said the sources, who are familiar with the situation.

Financial investors, including TPG, Sycamore, Cerberus and Apollo, are also likely to join the dispute, lured by Reebok’s recovery potential. The brand would generate losses in 2021 and report only “slightly positive” earnings next year.

Adidas declined to comment. Potential bidders also declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

For Chinese buyers, appeal could be affected by consumer boycotts of Western fashion brands in the country due to comments that they did not use cotton from Xinjiang.

Some foreign researchers and lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive labor programs to meet seasonal cotton picking needs, which China flatly denies.

Germany’s Hugo Boss said Wednesday that it expects sales in mainland China to continue growing rapidly despite calls for a boycott, while Puma said last week that it expects a hit to its sales.

Adidas is promoting Reebok with 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of more than € 200 million with expected annual revenue growth of 10%, the sources said.

Analysts have said that Reebok’s recent collaborations with celebrities like Cardi B and a renewed focus on womenswear further positioned the brand.

(Additional reporting by Julie Zhu and Alexander Hübner; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)