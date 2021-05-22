Adesanya vs. Vettori rematch covers UFC 263 poster

The next PPV of the UFC It already has an official poster, and it is covered by the protagonists of the two rematches that are at the top of the billboard.

In the stellar of the seventh numbered event of this 2021, Israel Adesanya makes his return at 185 to carry out his third starting defense against the number three in the ranking, the Italian Marvin vettori.

In the pre-engagement, Deiveson Figuereido Tackles the second rematch of his UFC career when he faces Mexican Brandon Moreno.

The first date between the two, which took place in the UFC 256, ended in a majority draw.

UFC 263 takes place June 12 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

