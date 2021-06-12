ADESANYA VS VETTORI, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY, JUNE 12, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch UFC 263 live AND for free, Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori, for the middleweight title, the undercard will take place in Gila River Arena, Glendale United States, this Saturday, June 12.

PREVIOUS

Everything is ready for you this weekend UFC 263 gift us an electrifying evening with two world championship fights, in the main event, the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will face the Italian, Marvin Vettori. While in the co-stellar the rematch between the flyweight monarch will take place, Deiveson Figueiredo, before the Mexican, Brandon Moreno.

Israel Adesanya you already know your rival well Marvin Vettori, in a contest that looks attractive due to the style of combat between the two. Although Adesanya suffered a defeat while trying to conquer the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz, now he will focus on continuing his reign in the middleweights. But in front of him he has a tough rival who will seek to finish him off and thereby snatch the title from him.

Owner of the highest number of La Noche Performance bonuses, the highest number of completions and submissions in UFC, ‘Do Bronx’ established himself as an elite contender with notable victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. Now he’s looking to extend his impressive win streak with his best performance yet in the biggest fight of his life.

In the co-star fight of the night, Brandon Moreno, will seek to make history by trying to be the first Mexican to achieve the scepter of the UFC, but, in front of him he has the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, that he will do everything to maintain his reign.

DATE:

June 12

BILLBOARD:

Stellar

For the Middleweight Title: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin vettori

For the Flyweight Title: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight (5 rounds): Leon Edwards vs. Nate diaz

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal hill

Preliminary

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren stewart

Female Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem dawodu

UFC Fight Pass Billboard

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Matt frevola

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi vendramini

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake collier

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm

Chile: 6 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 9 pm

Chile: 10 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 11 pm

STADIUM:

Gila River Arena, Glendale United States

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, Fox Sports (PRELIMINARY), Star Action (ESTELLARES), DAZN

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player