Adesanya, Vettori and Diaz lead UFC 263 payouts

Half a million dollars was what Israel Adesanya he pocketed for bending Marvin vettori in the stellar of the UFC 263.

In a document revealed by the Arizona Department of Gaming (obtained by MMA Junkie) it was learned that Adesanya was the highest paid athlete of the event with $ 500,000 dollars. Behind is Vettori with $ 350,000.

The third highest paid fighter on the card was Nate diaz, who returned to the sport after nearly two years of inactivity with a unanimous decision loss to number three in the Welterweight rankings, Leon edwards, ranked out of the top five with a purse of $ 110,000.

These salaries do not count performance bonuses or Fight of the Night, PPV points or sponsorship payments, whether from Monster, Venum or both brands.

Israel Adesanya – $ 500,000 Marvin Vettori – $ 350,000 Nate Diaz – $ 250,000Deiveson Figueiredo – $ 210,000Demian Maia – $ 175,000 Leon Edwards – $ 110,000Brandon Moreno – $ 100,000Drew dober – $ 87,000Belal Muhammad – $ 80,000Eryk Anders – $ 75,000Lauren murphy – $ 70,000Paul craig – $ 55,000Hakeem dawodu – $ 55,000Joanne Calderwood – $ 51,000Darren stewart – $ 45,000Alexis Davis – $ 43,000Brad Riddle – $ 40,000Chase hooper – $ 37,000Movsar Evloev – $ 35,000Jamahal hill – $ 28,000Pannie kianzad – $ 28,000Jake collier – $ 28,000Carlos Felipe – $ 25,000Steven Peterson – $ 23,000Matt frevola – $ 23,000Luigi vendramini – $ 15,000Fares Ziam – $ 14,000Terrane McKinney – $ 12,500

