Adesanya shares honor of being one of three UFC African champions

Israel Adesanya is the current king of the UFC middleweight division and in his most recent fight he beat Marvin Vettori with relative ease in the main event of UFC 263, to successfully defend his 185-pound division title for the third time in a row.

“The Last Stylebender” won the match by unanimous decision, with a score of 50-45 on the scorecard of the three judges.

After your victory, Adesanya asked his number one middleweight rival, Robert Whittaker, a fight in his own backyard, Auckland. The rematch between the two is expected to take place soon.

Most recently, Adesanya shared on Twitter photos with fellow African UFC champions: Francis Ngannou (Cameroon heavyweight champion) and Kamaru usman (Nigerian middleweight champion).

Izzy explained the honor for him to be part of “this trio”:

“An era in sports history that will never be forgotten. I am honored to be a part of this trio in mixed martial arts.. There are more than 600 active UFC fighters. Less than 30 of us are Africans. However, 3 of us are champions. More than incredible! The new #blackmurderersrow “

Ngannou became champion by beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, earlier this year. For its part, Usman, is the welterweight champion since 2019, when he beat Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

