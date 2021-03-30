Adesanya quotes with history

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo … e Israel Adesanya? That is the goal the Nigerian is pursuing this Saturday at UFC 259. He is the current middleweight champion and is promoted to light heavyweight to challenge the Polish Jan Blachowicz, who makes the first defense of his belt. Without a doubt, the challenge is enormous, since although it may seem something ‘common’ in recent years it is something extraordinary.

Adesanya is undefeated in 20 bouts and is a four-time middleweight champion. He has swept the division and now it remains to be seen how he adjusts to being in a higher division. The idea of ​​being a New Zealander (nationalized, born in Nigeria) is to stay in the middle so we will not see him with a very different physique. “Nothing has changed in my head. People wonder if I did something different in camp. All I did was prepare for the opponent I will have in front of me. I think it’s silly to add muscle for this fight. I trust my body and my abilities. I know that I can reign in two divisions and beat anyone who crosses my path, “he warns.

True, but it remains to be seen if the weight difference with Blachowicz, a natural light heavyweight, is not too great. The 38-year-old Pole comes at the best moment of his career. He comes on a four-win streak, the last one against Dominick Reyes, which got Jon Jones in serious trouble for the title. He’s a complete fighter, but he will have one thing against him: wingspan. Adesanya is longer than him and that can be worth to him to make his game, the counterattack. Knowing if he will be able to impose his rhythm or if he will be countered will be the key to the fight. Adesanya’s anarchic style has not yet been deciphered and he wants to do it on a night that would elevate him. In betting, the Nigerian is favorite. You will have to prove it in the octagon. History awaits you.