Adesanya and Vettori exchange insults ahead of UFC 263

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori had their first verbal duel at the weekend.

Adesanya and Vettori will meet in the main event at UFC 263 on June 12. The promoter has begun to heat up the duel with a joint interview conducted by Michael Bisping and the result was unmissable.

“I don’t like you, man,” Vettori would say in the middle of the conversation.

“I # $% & hate you, man,” would be Adesanya’s reply.

Excerpts from the interview appeared during the English broadcast of UFC Vegas 28. However, it was difficult to understand much beyond the insults and eventual yelling. However, Michael Bisping, acting as moderator, tried to put things in order at times.

The fight next Saturday will serve as a rematch to their duel in 2018, Marvin said he was convinced that he had won the fight. This provoked laughter from Adesanya and annoyance from the Italian.

“He laughs, but you’ll see. I’m going to settle the score once and for all, and I’m going to show him who the best middleweight is today. “ “Forget it!” Adesanya would reply while pointing out that that was part of Vettori’s problem. I’m going to finish the job. Last time you had hope because a dumb judge gave you that damn fight. But everyone knows you lost her. This time I’m going to make sure. You will see me and you will realize that it is over. That will be all. You cannot beat me. “

After Vettori gloated over the fact that he had gotten the rematch despite Adesanya claiming it would never happen, Israel mocked the Italian’s attitude for celebrating something like that.

“He’s like that crazy ex-girlfriend that you boot and won’t leave you alone. The one that keeps harassing you, that scratches your car, shows up at your workplace, trying to get your attention whatever. “ “I’m your fucking nightmare, friend!” The Italian replied with a huge smile, I’ll be there all your life! “ “Bro, you are the Italian wet dream. You are not a nightmare. Your friend Gastelum would have every right to jump on me, but he doesn’t because he’s really a man, and he thinks he’ll see me again. “

Shortly after Adesanya would derisively warn that it is he who has improved the most since the first duel with Vettori. Israel criticized Marvin’s footwork and striking technique, but also stressed that the Italian has improved in his fight. However, he affirms that this will not be enough to be able to compete against him.