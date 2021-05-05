Adele’s style evolution

In recent times the British singer has undergone a spectacular change.

Although she remains faithful to black, much has changed the style of the singer since her youth.

The singer wears a casual look with a red hat that does not fit at all with her sophisticated current style.

It was common for me to use too large accessories like this purple wallet.

Voluminous hairstyles with large hairpieces and heavy makeup were her trademark for a long time.

Little by little she was released on the red carpet and every time she posed more fun and with more successful styles.

But in his day to day his looks were very disheveled.

At the 2012 Grammys, she was the big winner of the night. He won six awards with this black Armani three-quarter sleeve and sequins. Here the great change began.

With an incredible Valentino in 2013. It was the first time that he dared with a touch of color on the red carpet.

At the 2013 Oscars, with a chic make up, lighter hair, she looked like a Hollywood diva.

For the 2016 Brit Awards she came in red with this Giambattista Valli layered dress. For her lips she chose the same shade.

Valentino signs this design full of pailletes that Adele chose to collect her awards.

At the 2017 Grammys, she dared with this green Givenchy Haute Couture design.

The very chic singer in a red and blue plaid coat with padded sleeves and boots with gold details.

Adele shone on the beach with a splendid casual look. Short dress and scarf.

The British singer with a black minidress with balloon sleeves by the British firm Elzinga combined with a pair of stilettos in the same tone.

In the garden of her Beverly Hills mansion, Adele appears in a bikini top with the Jamaican flag and high-waisted leggings, showing her incredible physical change.

The artist in the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a black dress with a plunging neckline. What other look will you surprise us with?