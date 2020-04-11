Adele smiling at a concert.

Photo:

Sascha Steinbach / .

Adele She is one of the most talented and popular British singers of the moment, over time she has managed to make a solid artistic career that has left her a fortune of approximately $ 190 million dollars.

And it is that with her enormous talent the singer fills the largest stadiums and thanks to this she can give herself the greatest luxuries. And while his enormous fortune could disappear after his hit divorceFor the moment, you can still indulge in many of your fancy little whims. Here we tell you what they are.

According to an article published in The Smoking Gun in 2011, the eccentricities of the British during her concerts include exclude VIP personalities list from your concerts and certain type of food in your dressing room, although the latter may no longer occur underwent a disciplined weight loss routine.

The interpreter of “Hello” liked to have packed sandwiches without tomato, vinegar, chili or citrus, in addition to decorate the place with two bottles of red wine of the best quality and European beers, never American because they do not like them.

But without a doubt the biggest is that does not allow to have special guests She wants even the most intimate of her friends to pay to see her because she likes to donate what she collects to different NGOs.

.