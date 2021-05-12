Adele’s complicated relationship with her father, who just passed away at 57



Adele.

Photo: Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Mark Evans, the father of the famous singer Adele, has just died at the age of 57 after a long battle against cancer, according to the British media in recent hours. The information published by The Sun newspaper assures that the two maintained a very complicated relationship until the end despite the fact that he would have made several attempts to bring positions closer.

Adele herself has spoken on occasion about her father, who abandoned his mother when she was only three years old, to clarify that she did not hate him, but that his immense fame it hadn’t exactly helped them to resolve their differences.

Most likely, the interviews that Mark gave shortly after the artist released her album ’21’, the second of her career, in which she gave her thoughts about Adele’s love life and talked about her own alcohol problems, either help mend the bond between father and daughter.

In 2013, Mark revealed that he was battling bowel cancer and feared that he would never meet his grandson Angelo, who Adele has with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. However, in 2015 he revealed that his daughter’s album ’25’ had been a kind of catharsis that had allowed them to forgive and turn the page.

These claims were somewhat refuted by Adele in her speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards, when she dedicated one of her awards to her manager, promising him that he was the father figure she had never had in her youth.

“We have been together for ten years and I love you as if you were my father. I love you so much, so much … The thing is, I don’t love my father, so that doesn’t mean too much. But I love you as I would love a father, “he assured her from the stage.