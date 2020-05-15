Adele, they say you could be ashamed of your new figure | .

After losing 45 kilos Adele looks spectacular, although she has always been beautiful losing weight helped her a lot, however it seems that he is ashamed of his new figure, they affirm.

A few days ago he shared a photo on account of Instagram Well, he turned 32 years old, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

For a long time Adele He decided to turn his life around and opted to lose weight, changing his eating habits and exercising a lot.

From the moment he shared his last photograph, thousands of Positive comments They began to parade for their publication, although there will always be one or another to start criticizing, but those were a minority.

According to the magazine TV Notas, a source close to the interpreter of “One and only” He mentioned that Adele has been looking like today, for more than a year, and that she has spent thousands of dollars buying new clothes even for some subsequent events.

Despite all this, the source of the magazine reveals that on some occasions the British woman does not accept the idea of ​​her new body and that on some occasions she has even felt embarrassed, ashamed for his appearance.

“Sometimes she finds it hard to believe that she looks as good as people say. She says she is surprised when she looks in the mirror but that she really enjoys buying new clothes.”

Although he admits that he is a little overwhelmed by the great attention he now receives, that also makes him a little sad, because although he knows that today he looks much better for your health maybe sometimes it feels a little awkward.

“She is having a lot of fun trying on things, from short dresses to creations to look on the red carpet. It’s like she’s making up for lost time and has spent thousands of dollars!” Shared the source.

