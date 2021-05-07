Adele saved the life of one of her best friends

Her schoolmate Laura Dockrill, with whom she studied at a Croydon Performing Arts school in London, has now revealed that the famous performer was the first to realize three years ago that she suffered from some kind of disorder and managed to get her to agree. to seek professional help, which she is convinced saved her life because she was finally diagnosed with postpartum psychosis.

Adele. (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic) (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

“I had a happy and healthy pregnancy. I was very much in love and had the support of my friends and family and my amazing partner. There was no reason for anything to go wrong. But it happened, totally unexpected. I had an extremely chaotic delivery. and traumatic that ended in an emergency cesarean section and then things quickly started to spiral out of control, “explained Laura, a writer by profession, on the show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch.’

From that moment on, she began to experience insomnia and signs of anxiety that eventually led to delusions, palpitations and anxiety attacks.