Adele saved the life of one of her best friends



Adele.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

Adele He is not only capable of throwing the house out the window to organize the wedding of his dreams for one of his friends in the garden of his own mansion, as he did last year for the presenter Alan Carr; it is also always there for your loved ones when they need it most.

His old schoolmate Laura Dockrill, With whom she studied at a school of Performing Arts in Croydon, in London, has now revealed that the famous interpreter was the first to realize three years ago that she suffered from some kind of disorder and got her to agree to seek professional help, which She is convinced that she saved her life because she was finally diagnosed with postpartum psychosis.

“I had a happy and healthy pregnancy. I was very much in love and had the support of my friends and family and my amazing partner. There was no reason for anything to go wrong. But it happened, totally unexpected. I had an extremely chaotic and traumatic delivery that ended in an emergency cesarean section and then, things quickly started to spiral out of control, ”explained Laura, a writer by profession, on the show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’.

From that moment on, she began to experience insomnia and signs of anxiety that eventually led to delusions, palpitations and anxiety attacks.

“Actually, she’s not just a pop star, she’s apparently a doctor too because she … Well, let’s say my paranoia got out of control ”, he revealed. “I lost all faith in my family and friends. In the same people who loved me, which was very painful. “

Adele realized something was wrong when her friend called her one day on FaceTime without warning to assure her that her father-in-law had tried to hypnotize her. Without thinking twice, she hung up the phone and rushed to her side to make sure she wasn’t hurt.

“So she Googled ‘postpartum psychosis’, and it came up on the NHS website as a medical emergency… I thought that since it was a mental illness, I would come out of it alone and not have to go to the hospital“, Laura has confessed.

