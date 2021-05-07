Adele reappears on Instagram with some natural photos to celebrate her 33 years



Adele He turned 33 yesterday and decided to reappear on social networks, to the delight of his fans. Under the caption “Thirty Free”, a combination between the number 33 and the word freedom, the artist uploaded three natural images in which she is radiant. The post in question earned him numerous accolades and more than 5 million “likes”.

The first image is a black and white portrait with her long wet hair, her face without makeup, and a very simple shirt that shows two tattoos. In the second photo we see her enjoying a moment in a sea of ​​turquoise waters, with a swimsuit printed in pure color and her arms raised. In the last photo of her post, Adele is in a house turning towards the camera with her hair blowing in the wind and a dress by designer Joseph Altuzarra.

In the three images, he is perceived as happy, although he did not leave any indication of when his fourth album will be released, the question that many followers asked him.

On the other hand, the British singer is having a great personal moment. After her divorce in 2019 from Simon Konecky -with whom she has a son in common, Angelo-, she decided to lose weight after a state of depression, and in recent months she was linked to some figures, although she never spoke to him. respect.

At first, the version of a romance with the rapper Skepta emerged, then they linked it with the actor and director Bradley Cooper, but the magazine Closer said that the singer of “Chasing Pavements” would be in a relationship with a childhood friend. “Adele is in love and, although she wishes to keep her identity a secret, she does not hide her new happiness from family and friends,” the publication said. It all started when the artist returned to London last year, and the change in restrictions allowed her to meet her friends, including a man with whom she would have reconnected romantically.

Regarding her public appearances, Adele hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2020, where she performed a medley of hits such as “Hello,” “Someone Like You,” and “Rolling in the Deep” in a sketch on the one who parodied the reality show The Bachelor.

“There was a lot of talk about me being the host, and people wondered why they didn’t invite me to sing, and there are two reasons. My album is not finished yet and I am also afraid to do both. I prefer to wear wigs, although this is all mine ”, joked the artist, in relation to her hair. Minutes later, he mentioned what caused his physical change in the media.

“I am aware that I look very, very different since the last time they saw me,” he said. “But for all the Covid restrictions I had to travel light, and I was only able to bring half of myself, and this is the half that I chose“, She said amused.