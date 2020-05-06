Adele thanked the birthday messages and took the opportunity to recognize the role of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Adele reappeared this Wednesday in social networks to thank the messages for his birthday 32 and took the opportunity to recognize the role of essential workers during the pandemic of COVID-19.

The British singer shared a Photography in which she appears behind a large floral crown and dressed in a short black dress with large sleeves, after revealing, at the end of last year, that she had been following a diet based on healthy food and exercise that had helped him lose several kilos.

“Thanks for the love on my birthday. I hope you are safe and healthy during this crazy period. I would like to thank all the essential and front line workers for keeping us safe while risking their lives. They really are our angels, ”wrote Adele.

Is about its first 2020 release, since it did not appear on this social network since the Christmas season.

In February, the author of titles like “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” revealed that she was preparing a new album, under the title “30”, to be published in September.

It was during a private performance at a friend’s wedding, when Adele encouraged those present to be on the lookout for her next job that would come in seven months, an announcement that was made public when circulating on social networks.

The artist achieved success in 2011 with the album “21” and broke sales records four years later with “25”, of which she sold more than 3.38 million copies in the United States in her first week in stores.

Adele’s three studio albums are named after the ages she was when she composed them: 19, 21, and 25.

With information from EFE