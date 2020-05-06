May 6 is a holiday for music, as it is Adele’s birthday. It seems incredible but it has been a long time since he released his debut album 19 and although you may not believe it almost 10 years have passed since the world was conquered with disc 21 and thanks to songs like “Someone Like You” or “Rolling In The Deep”.

In recent years, the singer has maintained a somewhat low profile, because since 2015 he has not released new music and we are waiting for him to announce his next album, but in times as complicated as those we are experiencing due to the coronavirus he came out to give his fans a message of hope in somewhat bleak times.

Today and to celebrate his 32nd birthday, Adele posted a photo on her Instagram account a photo where we can see her in a black dress – quite happy, by the way. In addition to thanking all her fans for writing positive things to her on this important date for her, He wrote something for everyone who is currently raffling off the coronavirus:

Thanks for the birthday love. I hope you all stay safe and sane during this crazy time. I would like to thank all those on the front lines and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives. You really are our angels. ”

Of course, social networks reacted to the reappearance of Adele with one or another memebecause after getting out the theory that she and sam smith are the same person, very few can believe that This is the same singer who conquered us with those ideal songs to make the cry.

And it has been evident the physical change of the singer of “Hello” in recent years and so quickly, that’s why one or the other kept his eye square when he saw the new look of Adele, but the vast majority hit her well because despite looking like someone else, she is still the same talented artist as always.

But we better not tell you more, Check below the best reactions to the reappearance of the singer to celebrate her birthday in the midst of the pandemic.

