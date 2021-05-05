Adele posted photos for her 33rd birthday. And yes, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer since she’s away from the stage just does that, post photos of her and people say, Oh my God! Look at Adele! Look at your change, your transformation. LOL!

This Wednesday, Adele posted on her Instagram, a series of photos from a trip to a tropical island, and she wrote in the publication “Thirty Free”… I mean! A hint ..? HA!

In other photos, Adele is seen in a black and white image where you can see a doodle, I say tattoo on her arm, and another where she is seen in the sea with a colorful swimsuit opening her arms … the last photo is Adele like dancing.

And although many congratulated her, a fan asked her, ‘Where is the album?’ – the comment has more than 2500 likes.

Although Adele has been low-key for a while now, her friend Alan Carr told The Post earlier this year that she is working on new music.

Last week, Adele – who they say lost more than 45 kilos (this is what the report says, ok?) – appeared at a party celebrating the Oscar of her friend Daniel Kaluuya.

And it is that FYI the Pagesix report is titled “Adele showing her transformation in birthday photos” and they always show that she lost weight, because people like that type of report, and criticize the body of celebrities, as well as They praise their slim figures when they lose weight, mock them when they get fat, or look terrible.

Anyways, Adele posted photos for her 33rd birthday. At least it looks like she hasn’t lost any more weight, it even looks like she gained a little bit. Remember this one with the black dress, she looked very skinny.

So, Adele turns 33… Thirty free… LOL!

