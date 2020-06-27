Adele is confused with Emily Blunt after her incredible makeover | Reform

How two drops of water singer Adele and actress Emily Blunt are seen, so much so that they have been confused and become viral today in social networks, because after the weight loss of the singer, she looks identical to Emily.

After Adele’s incredible makeover, she was mistaken for actress Emily Blunt earlier this morning after posting a photo where they look almost identical.

It was a few weeks ago that the British singer showed herself to the public with a impressive physical change and has been flattered and highly motivated by millions of people.

It may interest you: Adele, they say that you could be ashamed of your new figure

It should be mentioned that Adele managed to lose more than 68 kilos, something she is really proud of and has shared on her social networks.

This morning a photo of Emily was shared which was part of a photoshoot for the magazine Vanity Fair February 2018, since at that time the actress promoted his Mary Poppins movie, where was the new protagonist, but it undoubtedly made a great impression as many thought it was the same person.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Everyone who shared the photo of Emily Blunt believing it was Adele: – Carolita La Michina (@carolamiografia)

June 26, 2020

The confusion arose due to a series of black-and-white photographs, with a suit fitted to her figure, blonde hair with waves and a makeup very much like Adele’s, so they both became trend On twitter.

As expected, the followers of both celebrities began to talk about it on social networks and even began to investigate and investigate on photography discovering that it really wasn’t Adele.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Photo of Adele to motivate you and also have a great body, « he said in the publication circulating on social networks.

Now, despite the fact that the interpreter of « Someone like you » became famous for her phenomenal talent, the singer is now quite a example to follow for millions of people, due to its great change.

You can also read: Adele hits with her figure on Instagram