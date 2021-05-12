Adele is in mourning: Who died to the singer?

Getty Adele is mourning the death of her father.

Mark Evans, the father of singer Adele, recently died at the age of 57 from bowel cancer.

The Sun reported that Evans had been battling the disease since he was diagnosed in 2013.

The British star’s father suffered from alcoholism, an addiction that forced him to distance himself from his famous daughter since childhood.

In an interview with The Sun in 2011, Mark Evans confessed that he was a “rotten father”, blaming his excessive alcohol consumption as the main cause of his estrangement from Adele.

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” Evans said in an interview with the British newspaper.

The singer’s father admitted to being ashamed to take refuge in alcohol: “All I could do was drink and I am so, so ashamed of myself for that. I was so sad that I couldn’t see past myself and how I was feeling. “

Mark Evans wanted to reconcile with his daughter before his death

A source revealed to The Sun that Mark Evans longed to reconcile with Adele before her unfortunate death.

“Mark’s family, of course, are very shocked by his passing. He always hoped that things would go well with Adele, but the relationship remained bitter until the end, ”the informant highlighted.

“He made a few attempts to get it right, but clearly it had been too long,” added the source.

Adele lashed out at her father in the past

The Independent revealed that Adele was blunt when referring to her father in an exclusive interview she gave to Vogue magazine in 2012. At that time, the singer was upset with her father for talking about his personal life.

“In fact, I was ready to start trying to have a relationship with him. It’s ruined. He will never hear from me again ”, confessed the interpreter in an interview with the American publication.

“There is nothing that bothers me more than my dad being bribed by the press,” Adele added.

Mark Evans did not enjoy any financial benefit from his famous daughter

In 2019, The Sun revealed that Adele’s father made a living as a driver for Yodel, a major UK delivery company.

Daily Mail reported that Evans had not been in contact with her daughter since 1999. At the time, the singer was 11 years old.

Adele has not been without a father figure

According to the Independent, Adele referred to her manager as her “father” during her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammy awards ceremony.

“We have been together for 10 years and I love you as if you were my dad. I love so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s what happens. But that doesn’t mean much, “said the star to highlight the importance of her relationship with Jonathan Dickins, who has been her manager since 2006.

Dickins is the founder of September Management and has been Adele’s manager since she signed a millionaire contract with XL Recordings, a record company in the United Kingdom.