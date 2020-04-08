1/5

Adele is currently 31 years old | Reform

British singer is adored for her music and personality | Reform

Adela has lost 70 kg with diet and exercise | .

Her son Angelo is already 7 years old | .

Adele always leaves the soul on stage | .

Adele is already legally and officially a divorced woman.

The British star of 31 years, she managed to get a Los Angeles court to stipulate that the economic details of the separation agreement reached with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, remain secret.

Even so, some of the decisions taken have already been leaked, and the most relevant is that both will share the care of her son Angelo, 7 years old. They could also distribute an estimated net worth at least 171 million euros (4 thousand 537 million pesos, according to the fortune attributed to it).

It may interest you: Adele in danger is warned by the diet she has

It was singer Ed Sheeran, a mutual friend, who introduced Adele Adkins and Konecki in 2011. Then she was experiencing her great professional explosion thanks to the release of her second album, 21, which became a huge international success.

One of their rare appearances together was in 2012, during the Grammy Awards, where she won six statuettes. However, neither on that occasion nor on any other occasion did they pose before the media.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

They had Angelo in October 2012 and were married in 2016, something Adele revealed during a concert she gave in Australia.

According to expert couple lawyers consulted by The Times, the couple did not sign a premarital agreement to divide their assets. And, according to those same sources, it is calculated that the artist’s fortune exceeds 171 million euros, same that, in theory, should have been divided to 50 percent.

Me reading that Adele’s ex-husband fucked her in the divorce and took a lot of money from her / Me after realizing that this situation will cause me to write another great album pic.twitter.com/Wox5ifluaR – Jon Marín Emerson (@nosabesnadajon)

April 8, 2020

However, the figure could also depend on whether the time they have lived together before marriage has been taken into account and whether the judge has considered that the singer’s talent is their main asset and has considered that half the heritage it is excessive.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Several British media reported that Adele bought a property in The Angels a year ago for more than 10 million euros, located very close to the residence of her ex-husband. The singer also owns a 40 million property in Kensington and another house in Brighton.

People close to the ex-couple indicate that Simon “he has his own money”, so they do not believe that the separation of assets has been “unpleasant” between them, and that their only concern at this time is the well-being of their child.

After their separation, last yearo Adele started dating Skepta, rapper whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, 37, but it seems that their relationship also ended, as he has hinted in one of his latest songs.

If Adele’s records were good, imagine what they will be like now that he really does have what he has to pay for the ex. Queen, make that record fast, that we help you recover those little cobritos – Kris (@krisindasky)

April 8, 2020

Since her divorce, the interpreter of “Hello” she has focused on herself, because she exercises and diets and lost about 70 kilos. Now preparing his new record work, he lives between Los Angeles and New York and surrounds himself with great Hollywood personalities.

“The 30s treated me very hard and put me to the test, but I have overcome it,” he said last year.

Read also: Adele plans to return, will release new album

.