They say that Adele is dating an NBA agent. The singer was seen and photographed with super agent, Rich Paul at Game 5 of the NBA Finals this Saturday, which started all the buzz and rumors that “they are a couple” was that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to ” Adele as Paul’s girlfriend, “reports Pagesix.

“Rich Paul, Agent (for James LeBron) brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele “- said Windhorst said on the podcast” The Lowe Post “.” Rich Paul is in the game with Adele. “

Adele and Rich Paul were photographed very happy and smiling, talking and watching the game.

“This is their first time in public together,” Windhorst added on the Adele and Paul podcast, “so it’ll be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Adele was seen last week with Skepta, her supposed boyfriend until recently (before this news came out, that is). Adele and Skepta went shopping in San Bernandino, California. Adele and the rapper were first related last fall, but she debunked rumors saying she was a “cat lady (single)” on social media.

In March the divorce of Adele and her husband Simon Konecki finalized, after more than two years of their separation. They are the parents of a boy, Angelo, 8 years old.

Anyways, they say Adele has a new boyfriend, NBA agent Paul Rich. Funny as Adele is now only news for her less kilos and who she goes out with or sees her … HA!

Adele dating an NBA agent. My dear, the new album for when?

Share this news!